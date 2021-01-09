Ally Blake rings in the weekend on a cold note

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It is Saturday January 9th, and we are coooold in the Commonwealth.

Good morning everyone! With yesterday’s system moving out, clouds will fill in but will gradually lessen out throughout the course of the day. Temperatures across the Bluegrass state are staying in the low to mid 30′s and will not move as much as the clouds will, and the daytime high will barely break freezing. High pressure keeps the air sinking and limiting our chance for active weather going into Sunday, sun and clouds will be the headline for tomorrow and temperatures increase to around 40.

Monday is when our next system rolls in, and gives us increased cloud cover and later in the day the chance for a wintery mix that will linger into Tuesday. A disturbance from the southwest will interact with the northerly flow and models are showing a rain/snow chance late day Monday that will transition to all rain, and then back to snow by Tuesday. This is something we are keeping our eyes on as the system develops, but it looks like the system late week seems like a more promising shot of winter weather. Wednesday and Thursday we finally catch a break, and temperatures become more seasonable in the 40′s, but just in time for our next big thing to make its way into the Ohio Valley with a better looking chance at some wintery weather.

Have a great day!

