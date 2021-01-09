Advertisement

Anderson County, Woodford County split Friday doubleheader

The Anderson County girls rolled past Woodford County 87-22 Friday night in Versailles.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The Anderson County girls rolled past Woodford County 87-22 Friday night in Versailles.

Anderson County led 53-13 at halftime and poured it on in the second half. The Bearcats (2-0) visit Nelson County on January 9.

In the boys game, the Yellow Jackets took care of business 63-54. Woodford County (1-1) hosts Walton-Verona January 11.

The Bearcats (0-2) visit Bullitt Central on January 11.

