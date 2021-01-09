Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car overnight.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old John H. Harris.

Police received a call around 12:40 a.m. about shots fired on Cove Lake Drive. Not far from the reported shots fired, police found a vehicle that had crashed into several parked cars.

Police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Interstate 75 reopens after fiery crash in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people...
Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

Latest News

Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
WATCH | Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Kentucky surpasses 300,000 total cases of COVID-19
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years.
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for first playoff win in 25 years
Eddie James takes the head coaching job at Highlands.
Eddie James leaves Franklin County, takes job at Highlands