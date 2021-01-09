Eddie James leaves Franklin County, takes job at Highlands

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Eddie James is leaving Franklin County and he is taking the head coaching job at Highlands.

James spent four seasons with the Flyers and finished with a 35-12 record. This season, he led the Flyers to their first-ever state title game appearance before losing a heartbreaker to Boyle County at Kroger Field.

After finishing 5-6 in 2017, James led the Flyers to a 30-6 record the past three seasons.

Today has been a HARD day for me and my family along with our team. I am blessed and thankful for my time here and have loved every minute and gave my all. I am very excited about the next Chapter and look forward to leading the @HighlandsFB team back to the top!!! #BeatColonels pic.twitter.com/nlB5WkpTao — Flyer Football (@Flyer_Football) January 9, 2021

HIGHLANDS HIGH SCHOOL HIRES FRANKLIN COUNTY’S EDDIE JAMES AS NEXT HEAD FOOTBALL COACH



A press conference to introduce Coach James will be available on the @FTSchools Facebook page and on the @BroadcastingHHS YouTube channel: https://t.co/IXyVKajZt3 pic.twitter.com/rq8qAlqmM1 — Fort Thomas Schools (@FTSchools) January 9, 2021

Highlands is the third-winningest program in the history of high school football with 906 wins.

The Blue Birds have won 23 state championships, with their last coming in 2014.

James will be introduced at Highlands during a 1:00 press conference Sunday afternoon.

