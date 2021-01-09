Eddie James leaves Franklin County, takes job at Highlands
James led the Flyers to their first-ever state title game this season.
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Eddie James is leaving Franklin County and he is taking the head coaching job at Highlands.
James spent four seasons with the Flyers and finished with a 35-12 record. This season, he led the Flyers to their first-ever state title game appearance before losing a heartbreaker to Boyle County at Kroger Field.
After finishing 5-6 in 2017, James led the Flyers to a 30-6 record the past three seasons.
Highlands is the third-winningest program in the history of high school football with 906 wins.
The Blue Birds have won 23 state championships, with their last coming in 2014.
James will be introduced at Highlands during a 1:00 press conference Sunday afternoon.
