Advertisement

Former Wildcat Za’Darius Smith named All-Pro

Named to second Pro Bowl
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55)...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKYT) - Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been named a second-team All-Pro for the 2020 season, the Associated Press announced on Friday.

Smith led Green Bay with 12.5 sacks in 16 games. The former Kentucky edge rusher finished with 23 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and had two fumble recoveries. He was tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks, 10th in QB hits and tied for third in forced fumbles.

For Smith, this is the first time he was named All-Pro, receiving four All-Pro votes. T.J. Watt of the Steelers and Myles Garrett of the Browns were named first-team edge rushers.

Since joining the Packers in 2019, Smith now has totaled 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Interstate 75 reopens after fiery crash in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
File image
Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car
A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people...
Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

Latest News

Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years.
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for first playoff win in 25 years
Eddie James takes the head coaching job at Highlands.
Eddie James leaves Franklin County, takes job at Highlands
Alabama improves to 4-0 in the SEC.
Alabama prevails despite Cooper’s 26-point debut for Auburn
Jerome Morton scored 39 points in a 95-79 win over Montgomery Co.
Morton’s 39 leads GRC to 95-79 win over Montgomery Co.