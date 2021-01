FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Defending 11th Region champion Franklin Co. remained unbeaten, handing Scott Co. a 77-52 loss on Friday.

Miss Basketball candidate Brooklynn Miles led the Flyers (3-0) with 22 points on Senior Night. Nevaeh Carter pitched in 15 for the winners.

Scott Co. falls to 0-3.

