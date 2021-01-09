Advertisement

Google bans Parler from app store

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from the Google Play store.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

The decision marks a blow to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Interstate 75 reopens after fiery crash in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
File image
Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car
A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people...
Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
WATCH | Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Kentucky surpasses 300,000 total cases of COVID-19
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol