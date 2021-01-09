Henry Clay tops Scott County for first win of the season
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Henry Clay hosted defending 11th Region champs Scott County on Friday, and this time the Blue Devils finished on top, 69-57.
Henry Clay was led in scoring by Aziel Blackwell with 24 points and eight rebounds. Darik Holman chipped in 13 points.
Scott County had a pair of players, Isaiah Haynes and Elias Richardson, each score 16 points.
With the win, Henry Clay improves to 1-2 overall, while Scott County drops to 0-2.
