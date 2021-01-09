Is Seasonal Affective Disorder impacting you?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather outside your window may be less than inviting.

“We’re facing many gray days. So that’s a prime time for people to have seasonal affective disorder and it is true that many people don’t realize that’s what they’re feeling,” explained Karen Hoffman, a clinical social worker, “They just feel in a funk.”

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, usually happens when the days are shorter between December and February and you absorb less sunlight. So your mood can go down.

“They have less energy. They’re not enjoying their lives as much,” said Hoffman.

Other symptoms include: oversleeping, difficulty concentrating and weight gain.

Hoffman had seen people work through this in the winter.

Hoffman advised, “I’m a big believer in pampering yourself during the winter months.”

Getting outside to exercise can help. She said the best time to get sunlight is between 10 AM and 2 PM.

“Absorbing natural sunlight really combats seasonal affective disorder, as does exercise,” said Hoffman.

If you can’t get out, try bringing the light in.

Light therapy, vitamin D and candles all help fight one thing. Do you know what it is? There’s other things you can do so to too! Watch @wvlt at 5 and 6 to learn about combatting this dreary weather. pic.twitter.com/rjAm6uPk3k — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 8, 2021

“When you’re reading a book or something sit near a window. Believe it or not, that does a lot of good.”

Light therapy and Vitamin D are believed by researchers to brighten your spirits.

“Do the actions first then the good emotions will follow.”

Listening to your favorite music, watching a movie or series, reading a book, and cooking are all activities that can help as well.

