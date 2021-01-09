Kentucky surpasses 300,000 total cases of COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 4,240 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 300,398 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 12.32%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Morgan, Warren, and Kenton.

“This is not the time to hamper our ability to fight a deadly virus,” Beshear said.

Officials also reported 20 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,876.

“This is everywhere, and we all have a duty to fight back against it,” Beshear said. “We need you to be at your very best.”

At least 1,752 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 384 in the ICU and 201 on ventilators. At least 38,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.