Lafayette dominates Douglass on the way to a 51-20 win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lafayette filled up the box score on Friday, on their way to a 51-20 win over Douglass.

Olivia Cathers scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Generals. Anaya Brown added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

For Douglass, Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 11 of her team’s 20 points.

Lafayette improves to 2-0 overall. Douglass drops to 2-1.

