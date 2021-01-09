Lexington home burns in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family lost their home in a fire early Friday night.

It happened at 10 p.m. Jan. 8 on Ashton Drive.

According to fire crews, heavy smoke and flames were quickly put out. Firefighters stuck around for a while to make sure there were no hot spots.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the family now.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.