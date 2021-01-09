Advertisement

Lexington home burns in fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family lost their home in a fire early Friday night.

It happened at 10 p.m. Jan. 8 on Ashton Drive.

According to fire crews, heavy smoke and flames were quickly put out. Firefighters stuck around for a while to make sure there were no hot spots.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the family now.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

