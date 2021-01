LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic recorded its first win of the season by defeating Tates Creek 56-46 on Friday.

Katherine Truitt led the Lady Knights with 15 points. Chloe Treece added 12 points in the winning effort. Tates Creek was led by Maddie Kauffman with 10 points.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.