Mom looking for answers after son tests positive for COVID-19 at FCI Manchester

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of Friday, 35 inmates at Federal Correctional Institution Manchester are positive for COVID-19.

“Of course they can’t go out of their cell and they get 10 minutes to take a shower,” said a mom of an inmate.

Her son and his cellmate tested positive for COVID-19. She said she is upset because her son’s cellmate was not placed in quarantine once he tested positive.

”Like he’s not being taken into quarantine and he’s obviously sick, she said. “If they would have quarantined his roommate maybe he wouldn’t have gotten sick,” she added.

In a statement to WYMT, a spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said, “The BOP follows CDC guidance the same as community doctors and hospitals with regard to quarantine and medical isolation procedures, along with providing appropriate treatment.”

This left family members asking why they cannot communicate with their loved ones who are inside of the prison.

“They should let the families know what they are doing for those that are sick,” she said. “If they are not sick enough to go to the hospital, but they are sick are they doing anything for them at all,” she added.

You can read the statement from BOP officials below:

For information about COVID-19, to include the BOP’s COVID-19 Action Plan, the number of inmates tested, the number of open, positive test, COVID-19 cases for staff and inmates, and the official number of COVID-19 related deaths, please visit the BOP’s Coronavirus resource page on our public website here https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp. Scroll down to the “Full Breakdown and Additional Details” link under the “COVID-19 Cases” heading for the number of cases at each institution.

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of this public health crisis, the BOP will update the open COVID-19 confirmed-positive test numbers, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted, and the number of COVID-19 related deaths every weekday at 3:00 p.m. The positive test numbers are based on the most recently available confirmed results involving open cases from across the agency as reported by the BOP's Office of Occupational Health and Safety. The number of open positive test cases only reflects current cases that have not been resolved. The total number of open, positive test, COVID-19 cases fluctuates up and down as new cases are added and resolved cases are removed.

COVID-19 transmission rates among staff and inmates in the Bureau of Prisons' correctional institutions generally mirror those found in your communities. Fortunately, the BOP is using critical testing tools to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Like in every community, the number of positive cases reported in prison typically rises with increased testing (not primarily as a result of transfers between prisons). However, the majority of the BOP's positive inmates are asymptomatic and healthy. The efficacy of the BOP's mitigation strategies can be seen in the very low number of hospitalized inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has taken swift and effective action in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and has emerged as a correctional leader in the pandemic. As with any type of emergency situation, we carefully assess how to best ensure the safety of staff, inmates and the public. All of our facilities are implementing the BOP's guidance on mitigating the spread of COVID-19. That guidance can be found on our website at https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp. We will continue to evaluate our mitigation strategies and make adjustments as needed.

In response to COVID-19, the BOP has instituted a comprehensive management approach that includes screening, testing, appropriate treatment, prevention, education, and infection control measures. The BOP has been coordinating our COVID-19 efforts since January 2020 (six weeks ahead of the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic), using subject-matter experts both internal and external to the agency, including guidance and directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Office of the Vice President. In particular, the BOP engaged with the CDC in order to assist them with developing guidance specific to the unique nature of correctional environments. The engagement was mutually beneficial. As a result of these collaborative efforts, the CDC published the Guidance on Management of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Correctional and Detention Facilities on March 23, 2020; the subsequent update on July 14, 2020, was also issued with BOP input.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is carefully monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As with any type of emergency situation, we carefully assess how to best ensure the safety of staff, inmates and the public. All of the BOP facilities are implementing the BOP’s guidance on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 to include FCI Manchester. That guidance can be found on our website at https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/covid19_status.jsp. Currently, FCI Manchester is on modified operations, which includes restrictions to phone and email access. This is being done as an additional measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. FCI Manchester will continue to closely monitor the situation and make appropriate modifications, as needed. However, inmates have access to stamps and writing supplies to write their family.

As testing resources have become more widely available, we are testing our inmate population more broadly, which is helping us to quickly identify and isolate positive cases to rapidly flatten the curve when outbreaks occur. As a result of our expanded testing capabilities and the BOP’s robust pandemic plan, we currently have significantly more staff and inmates recovered from COVID-19 than are positive. Also, there has been a steep decline in the number of inmate hospitalizations, inmates requiring the use of a ventilator, and inmate deaths, since early May, 2020.

The BOP continues to provide testing for COVID-19 symptomatic inmates, as recommended by the CDC. The bulk of our testing conducted by the BOP is rRT-PCR testing through commercial labs. Test kits are obtained as necessary from these contract labs. These samples are then sent back to the respective labs (e.g. Quest Diagnostics, Lab Corps, local hospitals) for processing.

The BOP is also utilizing the Abbott ID NOW instrument for Rapid RNA testing. Test results are typically received within 10-15 minutes. Expanding the testing with the Abbott ID NOW instruments on asymptomatic inmates will assist the slowing of transmission by isolating those individuals who test positive and quarantining contacts.

The deployment of these additional resources will be based on facility need to contain widespread transmission and the need for early, aggressive interventions required to slow transmission at facilities with a high number of at-risk inmates such as medical referral centers. Currently, the BOP has received 250 Abbott ID NOW instruments, which have been distributed among every BOP facility with some facilities having multiple instruments as deemed necessary., Increased testing of these inmates with the Abbott ID NOW instruments may increase the number of COVID-19 positive cases reflected on the BOP's website.

While a prison setting is unique when addressing a pandemic, the care and treatment of an identified positive COVID-19 case is not. The BOP follows CDC guidance the same as community doctors and hospitals with regard to quarantine and medical isolation procedures, along with providing appropriate treatment. The majority of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic (positive with no symptoms) and do not require the level of care offered in a hospital setting.

All inmates who are positive for COVID-19 or symptomatic are isolated and provided medical care in accordance with CDC guidance. Symptomatic inmates whose condition rises to the level of acute medical care will be transferred to a hospital setting; either at a local hospital, or at an institution's hospital care unit, if they have one.

Effective March 26, 2020, the BOP issued guidance that all newly admitted inmates into the BOP are screened and temperature checked by employees wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to include surgical masks, face shields/goggles, gloves, and gowns in accordance with CDC guidance.

Effective June 19, 2020, all inmates entering or departing any BOP facility, to include voluntary surrenders, BOP-to-BOP transfers, or transfers from outside the BOP system, are screened and tested by medical staff for COVID-19 upon arrival, and placed in quarantine or medical isolation. Quarantine in the context of COVID-19 refers to separating inmates (in an individual room or unit) apart from other incarcerated individuals not in quarantine. If an inmate tests negative and is asymptomatic (with no symptoms), they remain in quarantine for at least 14 days and are observed for symptoms and signs of the illness during the incubation period, and must test negative again with a commercial PCR test prior to being placed in general population. If an inmate tests positive and/or is symptomatic for COVID-19, the inmate is placed in medical isolation until they are considered recovered by medical staff as determined by CDC guidelines listed at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html. All institutions have areas set aside for quarantine and medical isolation. Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determine they require hospitalization. All inmates are managed per CDC guidelines.

All inmates who are releasing or transferring from BOP facilities to other BOP facilities, other agencies, or to the community, are placed in a test-in/out pre-release quarantine for a minimum of 14 days prior to their scheduled departure from the institution. This includes but is not limited to Full Term releases, Good Conduct Time releases, releases to detainers, furloughs, and transfers to Residential Reentry Centers (RRC’s or halfway houses) or home confinement. The only exception to this guidance are inmates with a history of COVID-19 infection who have met criteria for release from medical isolation; within 90 days of their initial symptom onset (for symptomatic cases) or initial positive COVID-19 test (for asymptomatic cases). In these cases, these inmates do not need to be placed in quarantine, and should not be tested. Following the 14-day quarantine period, an inmate who tests negative and is asymptomatic is approved to transfer/release. If the inmate tests positive or becomes symptomatic, the inmate is placed in medical isolation and is not permitted to transfer until they are considered recovered by medical staff as determined by CDC guidelines. If an inmate has active COVID-19 or is in medical isolation on their release date, or is an immediate release because of statutory or judicial requirements, the institution notifies the local health authorities in the location where the inmate is releasing. Institution staff also coordinate with local Health Department authorities to minimize exposure with the public upon release. Transportation that will minimize exposure is used, with an emphasis on transportation by family and friends, and inmates are supplied a cloth facial covering to wear.

While in general population, any inmate displaying symptoms for COVID-19 will be tested and placed in medical isolation. A contact investigation is conducted per CDC guidance to identify any potential exposures and may include widespread testing as clinically indicated.

All BOP institutions were on enhanced modified operations as of April 1, 2020, under our Phase 5 Action Plan found here https://www.bop.gov/resources/news/pdfs/20200331_press_release_action_plan_5.pdf. This action was taken as a means to further mitigate exposure and spread of COVID-19 at the facility. Enhanced modified operations are not a lockdown, but rather a means to minimize inmate movement, to minimize congregate gathering, and maximize social distancing among the inmate population. Under enhanced modified operations, inmates are limited in their movements within the institution, with inmate movement in small numbers authorized for access to commissary, laundry, showers, telephone and electronic messaging access, medical and mental health care, and some essential work details or work assignments. Symptomatic inmates are not placed on any work details or work assignments. Just like in communities nationwide who have been required to shelter-in-place, the BOP implemented this course of action to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Phases 6 and 7 generally extended the guidance of the Phase 5 Action Plan. Phase 8 of the COVID-19 Action Plan extended the guidance of the Phase 5 Action Plan, and provided additional guidance to staff to assist with the planning of in-person court appearances, ceasing the use of the quarantine site model for newly arriving inmates into BOP custody, as well as additional guidance to staff in regard to inmate transfers and releases.

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the Director of the Bureau of Prisons ordered the implementation of Phase 9 of its COVID-19 Action Plan. This phase extended all measures from Phase 8, to include measures to modify and control movement and decrease the spread of the virus. We realize that suspending social visiting has an impact on inmates and their loved ones. Therefore, on August 31, 2020, a modification to the Phase 9 Action Plan was implemented to specifically address reinstating social visiting. The Phase 9 Action Plan, along with this modification guidance, will remain in place until further notice.

The BOP recognizes the importance for inmates to maintain relationships with friends and family. During modified operations in response to COVID-19, the BOP suspended social visitation, however, inmates were afforded 500 (vs. 300) telephone minutes per month at no charge to help compensate for the suspension of social visits. As a modification of the BOP's Phase Nine Action Plan, and in accordance with specific guidance designed to mitigate risks, social visits are being reinstated, where possible to maintain the safety of our staff, inmates, visitors, and communities.

Each individual institution has made plans consistent with their institutional resources (including physical space) and will continuously monitor their visiting plan, and make prompt modifications, as necessary, to effectively manage COVID-19. Such modification may include limiting or postponing visitation, providing visitation by appointment, or other adjustments as appropriate.

All visits will be non-contact and social distancing between inmates and visitors will be enforced, either via the use of plexiglass, or similar barriers, or physical distancing (i.e., 6 feet apart). Inmates in quarantine or isolation will not participate in social visiting. The number of visitors allowed in the visiting room will be based on available space when utilizing social distancing. The frequency and length of visits will be established to ensure all inmates have an opportunity to visit at least twice a month. Visitors will be symptom screened and temperature checked; visitors who are sick or symptomatic will not be allowed to visit. Both inmates and visitors must wear appropriate face coverings (e.g. no bandanas) at all times and will perform hand hygiene just before and after the visit. Tables, chairs and other high-touch surfaces will be disinfected between visitation groups; all areas, to include lobbies, will be cleaned following the completion of visiting each day.

During this time, access to legal counsel remains a paramount requirement. As such, based on available resources at the local level, in-person attorney-client visitation will be accommodated to the extent possible and will follow preventative protocols (e.g., face coverings required), and confidential legal calls will be allowed in order to ensure inmates maintain access to counsel. When/where possible, we are also facilitating attorney client-visitation, as well as judicial proceedings, via video conference, primarily at our detention centers.

Critical services such as mental health care, crisis intervention, and religious observance have continued unabated throughout the pandemic. First Step Act Evidence-Based Recidivism Reduction (EBRR) Programs and Productive Activities (PA) were temporarily suspended in some locations until they could be delivered safely. Key EBRR Programs that are residential in nature were generally able to continue, as the inmates are already a cohort in a single housing unit. In August, 2020, the BOP began resuming other EBRR Programs and PAs in reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. As of early September, 2020, approximately 50,000 inmates were enrolled in First Step Act programs.



