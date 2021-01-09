Advertisement

Morton’s 39 leads GRC to 95-79 win over Montgomery Co.

Morton scored 19 points in the first half and 20 in the second half to lead GRC (3-0)
By Brian Milam
Jan. 9, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - GRC junior Jerome Morton scored a career-high 39 points as the home-standing Cardinals beat arch-rival Montgomery County Friday night 95-79.

Morton scored 19 points in the first half and 20 in the second half to lead GRC (3-0) to its 12th straight win over the Indians.

Morton got plenty of help from senior sharpshooter Jared Wellman who tossed in 19 points, Aden Slone added 15 with Stanley Smothers contributing 12 points in the paint.

Hagan Harrison had 24 to pace Montgomery County (1-1).

The last time Clark County lost to Montgomery County was in the 2016 district tournament.

