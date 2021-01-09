Advertisement

“Trash Disposal Day” event

Hosted by the City of Lexington
Saturday, Jan. 9th, Lexington will host an event for residents to dispose of their trash.
Saturday, Jan. 9th, Lexington will host an event for residents to dispose of their trash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday, Jan. 9, the City of Lexington is offering Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste.

Fayette County residents may dispose of up to one pickup truck load of household waste.

Bulky items, such as mattresses, furniture, and up to four tires off the rim, will be accepted at this event.

The event will be held from 6 a. m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

The guidelines for the free disposal day are:

• Participants must present a valid Fayette County drivers’ license

• All loads must be fit in a standard truck bed

• All loads must be covered by a tarp

• Only household waste will be accepted

• No more than four tires will be accepted, and tires must be off the rim

• No tire rims will be accepted

• No commercial vehicles allowed

• No hazardous materials, free-flowing liquids or yard waste material will be accepted

For more information you can visit the event’s Facebook page or the city’s official page for the event.

