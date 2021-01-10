Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather head our way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying some dry time this weekend, another few rounds of wintry weather move into our region, bringing snow chances along with them.

To begin this Monday, temperatures are in the mid to lower-20s, with frost forming on several surfaces. Some clouds will start the day, but as we continue through the afternoon and evening, we should see them gradually decreasing and leading to sunnier skies, at least in central and eastern parts of the state. Highs today are expected to remain on the chilly side in the mid-30s this afternoon. While most will stay on the dry side today, we are watching a system moving in from the southwest that is expected to bring light snowfall across portions of southern and southeastern Kentucky. While we aren’t expecting any significant impacts with this system, a light dusting or light accumulation is still possible for some people.

By Tuesday, the snow threat across southern and southeastern Kentucky will have moved out. Temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-20s yet again, with frost likely on several surfaces. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with southwesterly winds taking back over to help boost the temperatures. Highs through the afternoon and evening are expected to reach the lower-40s, with a few areas even sneaking into the mid-40s. These temperatures are relatively average for this time of year, but that sunshine should at least make it feel a bit better.

We’ll keep our dry period going through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Still, by the end of the week and into next weekend, a more robust system moves in with a cold front approaching from the northwest first on Friday and then a true northwesterly snowfall by Saturday and into parts of Sunday. We’re not going to talk about any accumulation totals this far out, but it does seem this system will kick-off a more active wintry pattern with more systems lined up behind it, so definitely something to watch.

