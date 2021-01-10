Ally Blake says hello to sunshine & our next system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Wake up, see the sun, feel the cold, go back inside. (Me this morning)

Good morning! We are waking up to a bitter cold here in the Commonwealth with temperatures in the 20′s. One the brighter side, clear skies are on the horizon and for the day ahead we should see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds are very light from the north not impacting the wind chill today. Overnight, clouds will increase and a system churning up snow totals in Texas will make its way here to Kentucky.

This will bring us a rain/snow potential for Monday night into Tuesday. Models mainly want this to be a mostly south of 64 event, and not enough for actual accumulations, but enough to be a little messy going into Tuesday. Additionally, high pressure will move back in and sinking air will make it hard for clouds and moisture to form from Tuesday to Thursday. Temperatures mid week will be seasonable. Our next big weather maker comes on Friday and looking like the better chance for snow with this system. By in large, this week will be cold to seasonable at times with the chance for winter weather early and late week.

Enjoy the sunshine and the end of the weekend!

