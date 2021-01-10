Advertisement

Ashland Legion raises money for veteran suicide prevention group

The Ashland Legion Riders Post 76 gave $8,500 to Mission 22.
The Ashland Legion Riders Post 76 gave $8,500 to Mission 22.(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Legion Riders Post 76 have been collecting money for a veteran’s suicide and prevention group in honor of a friend and former Legion Director, Pat Steele.

The group hosted a memorial ride in September, raising funds to support an important mission close to their heart.

On Saturday they were able to present a check for $8,400 to Mission 22, a group that raises awareness and tries to prevent veteran suicide.

“My father was a veteran, I had two uncles that were veterans,” said Dennis Hylton. “My wife is a veteran, all of me and my friends are veterans and Pat was my friend. He was a very good friend and it means a lot to do this in his name and his memory.”

Mission 22 says that on average, 22 veterans a day take their own life. Hylton says help is available for those struggling and help is just a phone call away.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police investigate a deadly crash Saturday night.
Coroner identifies two teens killed in Lexington crash
Kentucky State Capitol
Lexington business owner reacts to House Bill 1 moving forward
File image
Two Lexington homes burn in overnight fire
Gov. Beshear: 3,232 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Sunday
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol

Latest News

File image
Crash closes part of busy Lexington road
“I think the vaccine is the game changer for this,” said Salyersville Mayor, James Shepherd.
WATCH | Vaccine leaves Magoffin County leaders hopeful as COVID cases rise
A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has been reassigned. following complaints about him...
WATCH | Franklin County Sheriff reassigns deputy after complaints about him attending the U.S. Capitol rally
The Franklin County Sheriff released this statement Sunday in response to a letter from a group...
Franklin County Sheriff reassigns deputy after complaints about him attending the U.S. Capitol rally
Magoffin County leaders want to show people the vaccine is safe by being some of the first to...
Vaccine leaves Magoffin County leaders hopeful as COVID cases rise