Catholic tops McCreary Central, 76-51

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic opened its game against McCreary Central on Saturday by scoring the first 10 points, before running the Raiders off with the 76-51 win.

Ben Johnson was the only Knight to score in double-figures, netting 17 points. Johnson made four of six of his three-point attempts.

Lexington Catholic (3-0) is scheduled to play at Lafayette on Tuesday.

McCreary Central (2-1) is scheduled to host Southwestern on Tuesday.

