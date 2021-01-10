Advertisement

Communities show appreciation for police officers with ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For community members in Eastern Kentucky, their relationship with law enforcement is one that they claim they cherish.

“We are blessed with the best and so, it means quite a bit this year to celebrate the men and women that spend their time to protect and to serve,” London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said.

Sergeant Travis Dotson with the London City Police said that while he was not aware of today’s significance, he is thankful for the support.

“Just to know that people have our back, that people are thinking of us,” Dotson said. “And it’s been a really really tough year, it really has.”

Carmack said that police working around the clock benefits the entire community.

“It helps us to be able to recruit business to be able to come to London-Laurel County and keep our crime rates low,” Carmack said.

As Dotson and others on the force suit up for work every morning, he said they remind themselves of one thing.

“We do this job without expectations,” Dotson said. “This is definitely a calling that every officer that puts on a badge, that they go through.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police investigate a deadly crash Saturday night.
Coroner identifies two teens killed in Lexington crash
Kentucky State Capitol
Lexington business owner reacts to House Bill 1 moving forward
File image
Two Lexington homes burn in overnight fire
Gov. Beshear: 3,232 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Sunday
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol

Latest News

File image
Crash closes part of busy Lexington road
“I think the vaccine is the game changer for this,” said Salyersville Mayor, James Shepherd.
WATCH | Vaccine leaves Magoffin County leaders hopeful as COVID cases rise
A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has been reassigned. following complaints about him...
WATCH | Franklin County Sheriff reassigns deputy after complaints about him attending the U.S. Capitol rally
The Franklin County Sheriff released this statement Sunday in response to a letter from a group...
Franklin County Sheriff reassigns deputy after complaints about him attending the U.S. Capitol rally
Magoffin County leaders want to show people the vaccine is safe by being some of the first to...
Vaccine leaves Magoffin County leaders hopeful as COVID cases rise