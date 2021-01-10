Dunbar dumps LCA, 66-50

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Junior Tim Hall topped all scorers to lead Dunbar to a 66-50 win at Lexington Christian on Saturday.

Hall scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field, while going a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.

Nick Spalding chipped in 15 for the winners.

LCA’s Tyler Hall scored 17.

Dunbar (3-0) is scheduled to host Frederick Douglass on Tuesday.

Lexington Christian (1-2) is set to begin the 11th Region All “A” Classic at Berea on Tuesday.

