EKU ends game on 10-0 run to top Tennessee Tech 90-80

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Tre King scored a career-high 29 points and Eastern Kentucky finished the game on a 10-0 run to beat Tennessee Tech Saturday night 90-80.

The Colonels hit 16 threes in the win. Former Scott County star Cooper Robb hit two of those during that 10-0 run.

At 11-2, the Colonels are off to their best start since the 1952-53 season.

When you have a guy with 29 points and 9 rebounds, and another guy with 15 assists ...



DOUBLE BELT!!

"This is a heck of a team win."@CoachAWHamilton was proud of a lot of guys following another hard-fought conference victory.



"This is a heck of a team win."@CoachAWHamilton was proud of a lot of guys following another hard-fought conference victory.

King’s dunk with 1:12 left to play put an end to Tennessee Tech’s hopes for an upset.

Eastern Kentucky made 16-of-37 attempts from 3-point range (43.2 percent).

King hit on 13-of-23 from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds.

Freshman point guard Wendell Green Jr. had 15 assists to go along with 10 points and two steals. Georgetown native Michael Moreno finished with 13 points and four boards. Robb made 3-of-5 from long range to finish with 11 points and five rebounds.

The Colonels hit the road for two straight games beginning Thursday at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

