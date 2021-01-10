Advertisement

EKU ends game on 10-0 run to top Tennessee Tech 90-80

Lexington’s Tre King scored a career-high 29 points.
Tre King scored 29 points in the win.
Tre King scored 29 points in the win.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Tre King scored a career-high 29 points and Eastern Kentucky finished the game on a 10-0 run to beat Tennessee Tech Saturday night 90-80.

The Colonels hit 16 threes in the win. Former Scott County star Cooper Robb hit two of those during that 10-0 run.

At 11-2, the Colonels are off to their best start since the 1952-53 season.

King’s dunk with 1:12 left to play put an end to Tennessee Tech’s hopes for an upset.

Eastern Kentucky made 16-of-37 attempts from 3-point range (43.2 percent).

King hit on 13-of-23 from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds. 

Freshman point guard Wendell Green Jr. had 15 assists to go along with 10 points and two steals.  Georgetown native Michael Moreno finished with 13 points and four boards.  Robb made 3-of-5 from long range to finish with 11 points and five rebounds.

The Colonels hit the road for two straight games beginning Thursday at Southern Illinois Edwardsville.  The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police investigate a deadly crash Saturday night.
Coroner identifies two teens killed in Lexington crash
Kentucky State Capitol
Lexington business owner reacts to House Bill 1 moving forward
File image
Two Lexington homes burn in overnight fire
Gov. Beshear: 3,232 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Sunday
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70
West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is fouled by Gonzaga's Drew Timme (2) during the first half...
Oscar Tshiebwe commits to Kentucky
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the...
Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans
Champ Kelly is a candidate for the Broncos' GM position
Former UK player interviews for Broncos GM opening