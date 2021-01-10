Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 3,232 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Sunday

(Office of Governor Beshear)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 3,232 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 303,625 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 12.45%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Morgan, Boone, and Kenton.

Officials also reported 25 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,901.

At least 1,713 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 380 in the ICU and 212 on ventilators. At least 39,006 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

