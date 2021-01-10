Advertisement

Kentucky gashes Gators 76-58 in Gainesville

By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Keion Brooks Jr. scored 12 points in his season debut and Kentucky hammered Florida 76-58 on the road Saturday to improve to 3-0 in the SEC.

Brooks was one of four Wildcats in double figures. BJ Boston and Davion Mintz led the team with 13 points each. Boston added four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Olivier Sarr added 10 points for Kentucky.

The Wildcats shot 55.8% from the floor and 46.2% (6-13) from three-point range.

After a 1-6 start to the season, the Wildcats have wins over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Florida to improve to 4-6.

Kentucky used a 13-0 run in the second half to build a 66-41 lead. They led by as much as 25 points in the win.

Kentucky led Florida 35-29 at halftime. Down 9-5, the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run thanks to a pair of threes from Dontaie Allen.

Brooks entered the game and scored his first points of the 2020-21 season on an alley-oop dunk.

Brooks finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in the win.

Kentucky (4-6, 3-0) hosts Alabama (9-3, 4-0) January 12 at 9:00.

