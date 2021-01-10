Advertisement

Kentucky General Assembly sends six bills to Gov. Beshear’s desk

Several priority bills passed through both chambers Saturday.
Several priority bills passed through both chambers Saturday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marked day five of the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly and lawmakers spared no time voting on several bills.

Many of the bills discussed would limit Governor Andy Beshear’s powers.

At the top of lawmakers’ list was House Bill 1. Bill sponsor Rep. Bart Rowland, R-Tompkinsville said it was created to keep Kentucky businesses from closing in any future shutdowns.

It would allow restaurants, organizations, churches, local government and school districts to stay open through Jan. 31 of next year, providing the businesses and public gatherings meet or exceed CDC guidelines.

The bill is a response to Beshear’s executive orders put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Another talker was House Bill 2. The bill would enable Attorney General Daniel Cameron to regulate abortion clinics.

That and House Bill 5 were passed quickly. This piece of legislation would strip the governor of his powers to reorganize state boards and commissions.

Beshear reorganized Kentucky’s Board of Education one day into his term.

Toward the end of the day, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1. The bill would limit the governor’s executive orders to 30 days during a state of emergency. It was amended to not allow the governor or the secretary of state to change election policies during an emergency.

Many of the priority bills voted on Saturday are considered “emergencies.” This means they would go into effect as soon as they become law.

Six bills will now go to Beshear’s desk. He can choose sign it, allow it to become law without his signature or veto it.

