Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans

Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Ravens won 20-13. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory and it coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.

Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in their AFC wild-card game. The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left.

The Ravens now play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in the divisional round.

