Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory and it coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.

Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in their AFC wild-card game. The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left.

The Ravens now play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in the divisional round.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.