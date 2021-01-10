Morehead State hangs on to beat Jacksonville State 56-55

Advertisement

Johni Broome had 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Johni Broome had 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift Morehead State to a 56-55 win over Jacksonville State.

Jalen Finch cut Morehead’s lead to one on a 3-pointer with 1:33 to go but neither team scored again with Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams missing a 3-pointer as time ran out. De’Von Cooper had 11 points and six rebounds for Morehead State. The Eagles posted a season-high 10 blocks.

Brandon Huffman had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Jalen Finch also scored 13 points. Juwan Perdue had eight rebounds.

