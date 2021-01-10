Coroner identifies two teens killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Update: The Fayette County Coroner has released the names of those killed in a head-on crash.

16-year-old Hailey Nicole Smith and 19-year-old Andrew Lee Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says the victims were brother and sister.

Original Story: Lexington police are investigating a crash Saturday night that left at least two people dead.

Police say the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday near Athens Boonesboro Road and Blue Sky Parkway.

Investigators say a driver in the inbound lanes of Athens Boonesboro crossed into the outbound lane and collided head-on with a second vehicle. Police say at least two people were killed in the crash.

Details about the victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

