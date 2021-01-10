Advertisement

Two Lexington homes burn in overnight fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington homes burned early Sunday morning.

The Lexington Fire Department got to the fire on Neal Drive around 1:40 a.m. Jan. 10. When they got there, firefighters found flames coming out of one house. Those flames spread to an adjacent home, but both fires were contained. The extent of the damage to both homes is unknown right now.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire now.

