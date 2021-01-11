Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Southeastern Snow Swipe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our southern system is delivering a glancing blow of light snow to southeastern Kentucky today as we get ready to kick off a full blown winter pattern. That starts later this week and kicks into high gear this weekend through next week.

Most of the state won’t see snow today, but light accumulations may show up in the far southeast along the Virginia border counties. I suppose this may clip a few of the nearby counties that border Tennessee, but it all looks pretty light.

Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty good and this will go a long way for those of us actually longing for some sunshine. The sun has certainly been in short supply in recent days, so we will take what we can get.

A potent cold front drops in here late Thursday into Friday and unleashes much colder air and likely periods of light snow into the coming weekend.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.