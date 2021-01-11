Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Southeastern Snow Swipe

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our southern system is delivering a glancing blow of light snow to southeastern Kentucky today as we get ready to kick off a full blown winter pattern. That starts later this week and kicks into high gear this weekend through next week.

Most of the state won’t see snow today, but light accumulations may show up in the far southeast along the Virginia border counties. I suppose this may clip a few of the nearby counties that border Tennessee, but it all looks pretty light.

Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty good and this will go a long way for those of us actually longing for some sunshine. The sun has certainly been in short supply in recent days, so we will take what we can get.

A potent cold front drops in here late Thursday into Friday and unleashes much colder air and likely periods of light snow into the coming weekend.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.
Man facing charges in head-on crash that killed two teens in Lexington
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,085 new COVID-19 cases; 21 deaths
GOP leaders say they’re obligated to consider the petition, which was filed in response to the...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear

Latest News

Health leaders admit they’re a little behind, still vaccinating health care workers, but they...
LFCHD still working to complete Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Health dept. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Health dept. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Some have raised concerns over security at the State Capitol and other government buildings in...
Some raise concerns over security at Ky. State Capitol after violence at US Capitol
Two Lexington restaurants are partnering with a local non-profit to help victims of human...
Lexington restaurants partner with non-profit to raise human trafficking awareness
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge