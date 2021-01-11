EKU’s Green Jr. earns second-straight OVC Freshman of the Week honors

RICHMOND, Ky. – For the second consecutive week, Eastern Kentucky University’s Wendell Green Jr. has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for men’s basketball.

Green Jr. helped lead EKU (11-2, 5-1 OVC) to a pair of conference wins last week, averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds-per-game.

The 5-11 guard from Detroit recorded his first career double-double in the 90-80 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday, going for 10 points and a career-high 15 assists (compared to only two turnovers). His 15 assists are the second most by any player in the country this season, and the most by an OVC player since Murray State’s Ja Morant had 16 versus Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

In Thursday’s 69-66 overtime victory over Jacksonville State, Green Jr. posted 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

He now leads the OVC in assists-per-game (5.2) and leads all Division-I freshmen in the country in total assists (68).

Green Jr. and the Colonels hit the road this week to face SIUE (Jan. 14) and Eastern Illinois (Jan. 16).