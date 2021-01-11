Advertisement

Kentucky basketball named NCAA March Madness team of the week

The Wildcats were chosen by NCAA March Madness reporter Andy Katz as the top team in the land
Keion Brooks scored 12 points in his season debut.
Keion Brooks scored 12 points in his season debut.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team’s recent resurgence has earned the Wildcats NCAA March Madness Team of the Week honors.

The Wildcats were chosen by NCAA March Madness reporter Andy Katz as the top team in the land for games taking place last week. UK went 2-0 with victories over Vanderbilt at home and on the road at Florida.

On Tuesday vs. Vanderbilt, the Wildcats rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit and pulled out a thrilling 77-74 win when graduate guard Davion Mintz hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. That gave UK its first back-to-back victories of the season.

The Wildcats officially made it a winning streak on Saturday at Florida with their most complete performance of the season. With sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. in the lineup for the first time this season, UK beat Florida by 18, 76-58. Brooks was sensational in his return with 12 points (6-of-8 shooting), six rebounds, and a game- and career-high four assists in fewer than 25 minutes.

The win in Gainesville, Florida, was UK’s biggest margin of victory at Florida since 1998. It’s also UK’s first three-game winning streak at Florida since winning three straight in Gainesville from 2002 to 2004.

Kentucky is off to a 3-0 start in Southeastern Conference play, just a half game behind 4-0 Alabama, the Wildcats’ Tuesday night (9 p.m. on ESPN) opponent. It’s the sixth time in 12 seasons under John Calipari UK is off to a 3-0 start in league play. The previous five seasons resulted up in SEC regular-season championships.

During UK’s three-game winning streak, UK has made vast improvements in a number of areas:

  • Kentucky has made 22 of 47 on 3-point shots, 46.8%. In the first seven games, UK shot 25% (30 of 120) from long range
  • UK has made 41 of 53 free throws, 77.4%. In the first seven games, the Wildcats shot 66.2% at the charity stripe
  • Kentucky has been plus or even in assist-to-turnover ratio all three games. UK was plus or even in assist-to-turnover ratio in only two of the first seven games
  • UK has blocked 26 shots, an average of 8.7 rejections. In the first seven games, UK averaged five blocks per contest
  • Kentucky has 26 steals, an average of 8.7 thefts. In the first seven games, UK averaged 5.9 steals
  • Four players have scored in double figures each game. That happened only once in the first seven

Overall, five players are averaging double figures during the winning streak (excludes Brooks, who has only played one game), led by senior forward Olivier Sarr with a 16.0 average. Redshirt freshman guard Dontaie Allen, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week last week, is averaging 14.3 points per game and is 11 of 19 from 3-point range during the stretch.

Most Read

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.
Man facing charges in head-on crash that killed two teens in Lexington
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,085 new COVID-19 cases; 21 deaths
GOP leaders say they’re obligated to consider the petition, which was filed in response to the...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear

Latest News

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State during the...
No. 1 Alabama wins national title 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio St
Green Jr. helped lead EKU (11-2, 5-1 OVC) to a pair of conference wins last week, averaging...
EKU’s Green Jr. earns second-straight OVC Freshman of the Week honors
Wan'Dale Robinson enters transfer portal
Wan’Dale Robinson enters transfer portal