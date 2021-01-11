Advertisement

Kentucky launches new campaign to help end human trafficking

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

This year, it’s a day when officials in Kentucky are launching a new campaign with the aim to help end human trafficking in the commonwealth. It’s called “Your Eyes Save Lives” and the message is pretty clear in the title.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the new campaign and said that he wants everyone in Kentucky to understand the signs of potential trafficking and to be willing to report it to law enforcement.

The attorney general was joined by senators who sponsored House Bill 2 which mandated that signs with the human trafficking hotline number be put up in public places like airports and truck stops as well as other steps to try to bring this issue more to the front:

Officials said that human trafficking is a crime that usually goes under-reported or people misinterpret the signs of human trafficking and they hope that this campaign can help educate Kentuckians.

They hope to do this by pushing this message out in a variety of ways such as radio, television and billboards.

Attorney-General Cameron said it very directly, this program is framed around the idea that the more you know the more you can help.

“Built upon and around a simple concept: when we know and understand the signs of human trafficking, my eyes, your eyes, and the eyes of every Kentuckian can be used to report suspected human trafficking,” Cameron said.

Attorney-General Cameron said that this campaign is being funded through a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Kentucky was one of two states to receive this grant.

