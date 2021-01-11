Man facing charges in head-on crash that killed two teens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The other driver involved in a deadly head-on crash in Lexington over the weekend is facing charges.
Police say 30-year-old Zachary Smith was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license:
Police say the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday near Athens Boonesboro Road and Blue Sky Parkway. According to police, Smith crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
We’re told 16-year-old Hailey Nicole Smith and 19-year-old Andrew Lee Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says the victims were brother and sister.
According to Smith’s arrest citation, he blew a 0.299 on the breathalyzer, which is nearly four times the legal limit.
He appeared in court Monday afternoon for an arraignment hearing and entered a plea of not guilty.
