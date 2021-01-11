Advertisement

Man facing charges in head-on crash that killed two teens in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The other driver involved in a deadly head-on crash in Lexington over the weekend is facing charges.

Police say 30-year-old Zachary Smith was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license:

Police say 30-year-old Zachary Smith was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Police say the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday near Athens Boonesboro Road and Blue Sky Parkway. According to police, Smith crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

We’re told 16-year-old Hailey Nicole Smith and 19-year-old Andrew Lee Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says the victims were brother and sister.

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.(Provided)

According to Smith’s arrest citation, he blew a 0.299 on the breathalyzer, which is nearly four times the legal limit.

He appeared in court Monday afternoon for an arraignment hearing and entered a plea of not guilty.

