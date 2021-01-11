Advertisement

No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70

Rhyne Howard had 32 points for Kentucky.
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put No. 5 South Carolina ahead for good as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky.

The Gamecocks trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston. She and Henderson then added four points each during an 12-2 spurt to open the fourth that helped withstand Kentucky’s late rally.

Rhyne Howard had 32 points for Kentucky. This was the fifth 30-point game of her career.

The Wildcats (9-3, 2-2) visit Auburn on January 14.

