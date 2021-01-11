Paris police looking for two people in connection with shooting death of Jekobi Wells

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in central Kentucky are looking for two people in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police say 21-year-old Tyre Connor and 19-year-old Emilia Wisdom are wanted for questioning in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jekobi Wells.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21 in Paris.

Police say Wells was last seen in a car with Connor and Wisdom, who are from Winchester.

Officers say the two are believed to be armed. If you know where they are, you should call the Paris Police Department.

