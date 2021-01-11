Advertisement

State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday

The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday evening.(State.gov)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday.

According to the page, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.” Vice President Mike Pence’s bio said his term ended exactly seven minutes later, at 19:47:01.

The pages were taken down soon after it started to be spread on social media. They updated with an error message that they were currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Trump and Pence’s terms are set to end Jan. 20.

The change was likely not due to advanced knowledge of their plans. Buzzfeed News reported a “disgruntled” department staffer made the edits, and the matter was under investigation, according to sources.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.
Man facing charges in head-on crash that killed two teens in Lexington
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,085 new COVID-19 cases; 21 deaths
GOP leaders say they’re obligated to consider the petition, which was filed in response to the...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear

Latest News

Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the Capitol assault
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Deputy killed by fleeing driver before retirement
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots