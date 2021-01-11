UK to start entry COVID testing for students later this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a few days, thousands of UK students will be coming back on campus for the spring semester. But before they go back to classes, students must pass a test-- a COVID-19 test, that is.

“What we found out last semester, we found that entry testing and that mandatory testing at the beginning of the semester was really crucial to getting a baseline on the health of our community,” UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

Starting Jan, 14 through the 30th, UK students will have to wait in line and pass a COVID-19 test before classes resume. Testing sites include the Blue lot at Kroger field, two new indoor sites, K-Lair in Haggin Hall and the Blue Box Theatre inside the student center.

“And we are going to add another phase this coming semester which is called maintenance testing, which is ongoing testing, mandatory testing throughout the semester,” Blanton said.

All at no cost to students, but the university is looking at a price tag.

“We have spent north of $40 million on all of our efforts, not just testing,” Blanton said.

Roughly 25,000 students to be swabbed, but what about a vaccination plan?

Blanton says within the next week or so, they’ll begin scheduling vaccinations on campus, which will include students.

Plans are not finalized but right now school officials are looking at a centralized location to vaccinate students. We all now UK ‘s foot print is vast throughout the state. So efforts in controlling the virus won’t be confined to campus.

“We’re even talking to the school system, K-12 school system about how we can partner with them on vaccinations and then we’ve got the larger campus community. Lots of details to work out, but this is all good news because it means we’re one step closer to having what we hope is a solution to this issue,” Blanton said.

COVID testing will be available to employees but it is not mandatory. You can follow this link for more information on campus COVID-19 testing.

