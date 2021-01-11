Advertisement

Wan'Dale Robinson enters transfer portal(kentucky.com)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Western Hills star, 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football, and Nebraska fan favorite Wan’Dale Robinson entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Robinson was an All-American at Western Hills and originally committed to Kentucky, but then flipped to Nebraska just before signing day.

“For anyone who knows me knows she’s the biggest reason I play the game of football. Being away from my mother and not seeing her during the season hurt me,” he said. ... “I intend to find a place closer to my mother that will still allow me to achieve my dreams and goals.”

Robinson set numerous rookie records at Nebraska in 2019 and then led the Cornhuskers in receiving in 2020. Robinson had nearly 1,500 total yards in his two seasons in Lincoln.

“I can’t thank Coach Frost, Coach Held, Coach Walters and Coach Lubick and the rest of the staff enough for the opportunity they had given me,” Robinson wrote. “They helped me grow on and off the field. I will be forever grateful for that. To my teammates, I will miss you guys more than you’ll ever know and I wish all of you the best of luck on the next season. I hope the bond we created will not be broken based on where each of us play. I will cherish every moment I had with you guys and my love for all of you won’t change.”

Robinson will have three years of eligibility remaining and many believe Kentucky is on the radar to land this dynamic playmaker.

