Gov. Beshear reports 2,085 new COVID-19 cases; 21 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,085 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 305,707 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.35 percent positivity rate. Of Monday new cases, 242 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 2,922.

As of Monday, 1,709 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 381 are in the ICU, and 207 are on ventilators. At least 39,020 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Madison, Morgan and Warren. Each of these counties reported 60 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 358.

