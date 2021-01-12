Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm Weather Before A Winter Blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Improving weather is surging into the state today and will hang around for a few more. This means some fairly pleasant conditions through Thursday before we change it up. A major dip in the jet stream shows up on Friday, ushering in a much colder pattern that’s likely to bring some snow with it this weekend.

Skies clean up today with a mix of sun and clouds boosting temps into the 40-45 degree range, which is normal for this time of year.

Those numbers reach deeper into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday as we continue with the sun and clouds thing going on. Winds will be a little gusty as well.

Those winds will really gust up on Friday as a strong cold front works in from the northwest. As our cold front moves in, it has a band of rain and snow with it into early Friday.

This will then be followed by an upper level system working in here on Saturday, bringing periods of light snow and a good possibility to put some snow on the ground. That will be followed up by another system early next week.

