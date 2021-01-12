Eddie James decides to stay at Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After announcing Saturday on social media that he is taking the head coaching job at Highlands, Eddie James is reversing course and staying on as the head football coach at Franklin County.

James was introduced as the head coach at Highlands during a reception Sunday in Fort Thomas, but he changed his mind on Monday night.

"Do I want to be Eddie James the football coach or do I want to be somebody who is a mentor and impacts them?"



Eddie James is STAYING at Franklin County and not leaving for Highlands. Made the decision last night. @KYHighFootball pic.twitter.com/RD2NpZipJi — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) January 12, 2021

James spent the past four seasons with the Flyers and finished with a 35-12 record. This season, he led the Flyers to their first-ever state title game appearance before losing a heartbreaker to Boyle County at Kroger Field.

After finishing 5-6 in 2017, James led the Flyers to a 30-6 record the past three seasons.

