EKU Hall of Famer, Tim Lester, dies

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky Univ. running back great Tim Lester has died. Lester was 51 years-old.

Lester helped lead the Colonels to three Ohio Valley Conference championships on his way to being drafted in the 10th round by the Los Angeles Rams in 1994. Lester was named All-OVC three times.

In 2011, Lester was inducted into the EKU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Lester spent eight seasons in the NFL, where he gained the nickname, “The Bus Driver.” Lester was the blocking back for future NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis (The Bus) in both Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Bettis and Lester helped lead the Steelers to Super Bowl XXX in 1995.

The Miami native later blocked for another Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith, when Lester played for Dallas from 1999-2000.

Lester was named the NFL’s “Unsung Hero Award” winner in 1996 and 1997 for his community service.

Lester was inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

