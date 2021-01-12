Advertisement

Gov. Beshear addresses threats made to federal, state, and local buildings nationwide

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders at every level are on high alert after the FBI warned law enforcement across the country that groups are calling for the storming of federal, state, and local courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day.

Especially after an armed militia group rallied at the Kentucky state Capitol this weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the threats in his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“We are ready to do whatever necessary,” Beshear said. “We will not allow that to happen, we will protect these buildings, these grounds, and everyone in them.”

When asked about additional security measures, Gov. Beshear declined to go into detail about the state’s plan.

“I don’t want to give those who would cause harm to our people any advantage whatsoever,” Beshear said. “We are not going to give those that would commit domestic terror a game plan that they can try to plan around.”

But, he did have a clear message for anyone who has plans for violence.

“First, shame on you, my goodness you’re not a patriot, you’re a thug and a terrorist,” Beshear said. “We will not allow what happened at the U.S. Capitol to happen here.”

One of the organizers of this weekend’s rally told us they were only there to peacefully protest.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.
Man facing charges in head-on crash that killed two teens in Lexington
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,085 new COVID-19 cases; 21 deaths
GOP leaders say they’re obligated to consider the petition, which was filed in response to the...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear

Latest News

Health leaders admit they’re a little behind, still vaccinating health care workers, but they...
LFCHD still working to complete Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Health dept. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Health dept. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Some have raised concerns over security at the State Capitol and other government buildings in...
Some raise concerns over security at Ky. State Capitol after violence at US Capitol
Two Lexington restaurants are partnering with a local non-profit to help victims of human...
Lexington restaurants partner with non-profit to raise human trafficking awareness
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge