Gov. Beshear addresses threats made to federal, state, and local buildings nationwide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders at every level are on high alert after the FBI warned law enforcement across the country that groups are calling for the storming of federal, state, and local courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day.

Especially after an armed militia group rallied at the Kentucky state Capitol this weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the threats in his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“We are ready to do whatever necessary,” Beshear said. “We will not allow that to happen, we will protect these buildings, these grounds, and everyone in them.”

When asked about additional security measures, Gov. Beshear declined to go into detail about the state’s plan.

“I don’t want to give those who would cause harm to our people any advantage whatsoever,” Beshear said. “We are not going to give those that would commit domestic terror a game plan that they can try to plan around.”

But, he did have a clear message for anyone who has plans for violence.

“First, shame on you, my goodness you’re not a patriot, you’re a thug and a terrorist,” Beshear said. “We will not allow what happened at the U.S. Capitol to happen here.”

One of the organizers of this weekend’s rally told us they were only there to peacefully protest.

