Grubhub partnering with Girl Scouts to deliver cookies on weekends

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a new partnership with Grubhub this year, beginning Feb. 5, you’ll be able to use the Grubhub app or website to order Girl Scout cookies and have them delivered right to your house on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-7 p.m.

“Girls can take credit cards more easily and online payments, shipping has been reduced, so that we can get them in people’s hands more easily and this is all an adjustment because of that current situation that we’re in,” said Haleigh McGraw, communications director of Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road.

But along with this new change due to the pandemic, McGraw says this will also act as an excellent educational opportunity for many of their older scouts.

“Our girls are getting a lot of financial literacy skills here, so when they participate in the cookie program we want to make sure that they’re being prepared for whatever they experience in the future and that also means we have to continually adapt to what’s changing,” McGraw said.

Along with the new partnership, the Girl Scouts are also introducing a new cookie to their product line this year called the Toast-Yay.

“They’re shaped just like a little piece of French toast. They’ve got some icing glaze on the back and they’re cinnamon and sweet and very good,” McGraw said.

And with every purchases of Girl Scout cookies, McGraw says 100% of the proceeds always stay local to help the troops and councils.

“We can develop programs for our girls here and so that our girls can do their service projects, take trips, earn badges, all of the things they use their funds for,” McGraw said.

Grubhub will also be waiving all fees to make this new delivery option more feasible, without reducing the sales proceeds for the Kentucky Girl Scout troops and councils.

