Health dept. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday, January 11.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 25,779. The city’s death toll is at 167.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows a surge in new cases in Fayette County with 75.4 cases per 100,000 population, pushing the county deeper into the red zone. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, the total number of cases is at 305,707 with a positivity rate of 12.35%. The state’s death toll from the virus is at 2,922.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

