Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Keeping a close eye on the end of the week

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pretty potent front will make its way into Kentucky at the end of the week.

Temperatures out ahead of our next big weather player look like January should. Highs in the 40s with some decent sunshine. It will not shock me at all if we see highs reach the low 50s for some. Overall, the majority of the week will feature clam weather.

At the end of the week, we find our next big weather player. A pretty strong cold front will drop in late Thursday into Friday. Expect winds to gust and blow in rain during the onset. On the other side of that front, temperatures will likely reach lower levels and snow arrives. It has a little potential. So we will keep watching it.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

