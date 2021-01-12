Advertisement

Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge

In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in the “red” with ICU capacity above 80%. (Source: Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)(Gov. Andy Beshear's Office)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a post-holiday COVID surge in Kentucky, local hospitals have not yet seen a spike in inpatient admissions from the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday.

Last week, Kentucky saw its highest weekly case count since the start of the pandemic with more than 26,000 cases reported. During his daily briefing, Beshear connected that increase in cases to holiday gatherings.

“The bump we’re seeing is from holiday gatherings and not just the continuation of that third wave,” he said. “It’s fragile, every time we let our guards down COVID finds a way, we increase cases and people die.”

Beshear said the state’s positivity rate of 12.35%, the second-highest since March, was also a big concern.

“This ought to be another wakeup call, it ought to be a bright red warning light,” he said.

But even as more people testing positive, Beshear explained Monday most local hospitals still have available beds. In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in the “red” with ICU capacity above 80%.

“It’s concerning where some of these numbers are but we still have room especially if we use ICU beds in other regions,” he said.

You can find more information by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

