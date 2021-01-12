Advertisement

Lexington community activist shares perspective on why UK Men’s Basketball team took a knee

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “I think for the first time, Big Blue Nation is realizing these aren’t racehorses out there on the court. These aren’t just bodies out there for our amusement and our entertainment. These are real people,” said Community Activist Devine Carama.

Historically, Carama said kneeling, whether during the National Anthem or in other instances, is considered a form of a silent protest. The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team did just this at the game on Saturday.

(Story continues below tweet)

“I think kneeling during the anthem is such an impactful way to get people to open their eyes and say what is going on? Why in the world would they kneel during the anthem? And from that point, a conversation is supposed to happen,” Carama explained.

On his radio show, Coach John Calipari said the team came to him, and said they wanted to kneel.

“90 minutes before the game the guys came to me and said we want to kneel. And I said ‘wait a minute, tell me what this about. Why?’ And it was all the images they saw and they wanted to have their voice heard and I said ‘well tell me what it’s about.’ They talked to me about it and then said we’d like you to kneel with us. And I did. I held my heart but I did kneel with them because I support the guys,” said Coach Calipari.

Players said they took a kneel for equality.

”Then also, a lot of these young men are African American men. They see the contradiction in how Black Lives Matter protests were portrayed and how the breaching of the Capitol was portrayed,” Carama said.

Carama said kneeling isn’t meant to be disrespectful. It’s meant to garner attention for political and social causes important to those kneeling.

”These are young men with hearts and minds and feelings and emotions. We can’t just cheer them on the court without respecting who they are as people.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.
Man facing charges in head-on crash that killed two teens in Lexington
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,085 new COVID-19 cases; 21 deaths
GOP leaders say they’re obligated to consider the petition, which was filed in response to the...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear

Latest News

Health leaders admit they’re a little behind, still vaccinating health care workers, but they...
LFCHD still working to complete Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccination plan
Health dept. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Health dept. reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Some have raised concerns over security at the State Capitol and other government buildings in...
Some raise concerns over security at Ky. State Capitol after violence at US Capitol
Two Lexington restaurants are partnering with a local non-profit to help victims of human...
Lexington restaurants partner with non-profit to raise human trafficking awareness
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge