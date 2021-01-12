Lexington community activist shares perspective on why UK Men’s Basketball team took a knee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “I think for the first time, Big Blue Nation is realizing these aren’t racehorses out there on the court. These aren’t just bodies out there for our amusement and our entertainment. These are real people,” said Community Activist Devine Carama.

Historically, Carama said kneeling, whether during the National Anthem or in other instances, is considered a form of a silent protest. The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team did just this at the game on Saturday.

Together as one pic.twitter.com/4cWrZw8z74 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 9, 2021

“I think kneeling during the anthem is such an impactful way to get people to open their eyes and say what is going on? Why in the world would they kneel during the anthem? And from that point, a conversation is supposed to happen,” Carama explained.

On his radio show, Coach John Calipari said the team came to him, and said they wanted to kneel.

“90 minutes before the game the guys came to me and said we want to kneel. And I said ‘wait a minute, tell me what this about. Why?’ And it was all the images they saw and they wanted to have their voice heard and I said ‘well tell me what it’s about.’ They talked to me about it and then said we’d like you to kneel with us. And I did. I held my heart but I did kneel with them because I support the guys,” said Coach Calipari.

Players said they took a kneel for equality.

”Then also, a lot of these young men are African American men. They see the contradiction in how Black Lives Matter protests were portrayed and how the breaching of the Capitol was portrayed,” Carama said.

Carama said kneeling isn’t meant to be disrespectful. It’s meant to garner attention for political and social causes important to those kneeling.

”These are young men with hearts and minds and feelings and emotions. We can’t just cheer them on the court without respecting who they are as people.”

